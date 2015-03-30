FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Cleantech FY turnover rises to EUR 89,000
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 30, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Cleantech FY turnover rises to EUR 89,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects H2 turnover to 89,000 euros from 0 euro in the second bullet point. Reuters contacted the company and obtained a correction.)

March 30 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* FY turnover 89,000 euros ($96,529) versus 59,000 euros year ago

* H2 turnover 89,000 euros versus 2,000 euros year ago

* No dividend be paid and loss for year 2014 will be recognized in equity

* Says three of associate companies have grown to revenues in million euro range and expectation is that they continue showing multiple growth figures during 2015

* Says it is also estimated that at least one more associate company will reach + 1 million euro revenues during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.