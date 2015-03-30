CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Cleantech FY turnover rises to EUR 89,000

(Corrects H2 turnover to 89,000 euros from 0 euro in the second bullet point. Reuters contacted the company and obtained a correction.)

March 30 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* FY turnover 89,000 euros ($96,529) versus 59,000 euros year ago

* H2 turnover 89,000 euros versus 2,000 euros year ago

* No dividend be paid and loss for year 2014 will be recognized in equity

* Says three of associate companies have grown to revenues in million euro range and expectation is that they continue showing multiple growth figures during 2015

* Says it is also estimated that at least one more associate company will reach + 1 million euro revenues during 2015