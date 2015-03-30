BRIEF-Artnews announces changes in shareholding structure

March 30 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Following Artnews SA’s capital increase, Skate Capital Corp. owned 13.78 percent (3,400,988 shares) of the company’s share capital

* Subsequently Skate Capital Corp reduced its stake in Artnews to 4.62 pct via a sale of 2,259,900 shares

* Next Media Group Limited reduces its stake in the company to 9.16 percent from 17.83 percent via a sale of 2.140,100 shares

* Elgurov Estate Limited buys 2,140,100 of the company’s shares and increases stake in Artnews to 8.81 percent from 0.14 pct Source text for Eikon: and and

