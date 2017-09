March 30 (Reuters) - Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :

* FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber decides 100,199 euros ($108,516) fee and compensation payment to player Izet Hajrovic out of demanded 4.7 million euros

