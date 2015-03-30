New Issue- Prysmian prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Prysmian SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.002
Yield 2.658 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 267.1 basis points
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Citi, CACIB,
ING & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
