New Issue- Prysmian prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prysmian SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.002

Yield 2.658 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 267.1 basis points

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Citi, CACIB,

ING & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1214547777

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)