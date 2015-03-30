FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Prysmian prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Prysmian prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prysmian SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.002

Yield 2.658 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 267.1 basis points

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Citi, CACIB,

ING & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1214547777

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.