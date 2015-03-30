FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayer Aktiengesellschaft prices 1.3 bln euro 2075 bond
March 30, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Bayer Aktiengesellschaft prices 1.3 bln euro 2075 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 1.3 biliion euro

Maturity Date April 2,2075

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.499

Reoffer yield 2.45 pct

Spread 241 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), SG CIB & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German law

ISIN DE000A14J611

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

