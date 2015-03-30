New Issue-Allianz SE prices 1.5 bln euro 2045 bond

Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billiob euro

Maturity Date July 7,2045

Coupon 2.241 pct

Reoffer price 99.993

Reoffer yield 2.241 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 203.4 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 9,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & AA (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14J9N8

