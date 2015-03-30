New Issue-Allianz SE prices 1.5 bln euro 2045 bond

Mar 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Allianz SE
Issue Amount 1.5 billiob euro
Maturity Date July 7,2045
Coupon 2.241 pct
Reoffer price 99.993
Reoffer yield 2.241 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 203.4 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date April 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & AA (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
