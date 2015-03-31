FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avenir Telecom capital increase succeeds to raise 3.4 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Avenir Telecom capital increase succeeds to raise 3.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Avenir Telecom SA :

* Reported on Monday the success of the capital increase with retention of preferential subscription rights

* Offer was oversubscribed 1.09 times and amounts to 3.4 million euros ($3.67 million)

* Number of new shares to issue: 16,975,993

* Oxo, which subscribed to the capital increase for 2,185,374 new shares, will now own 34.28 percent of the capital and 41.44 percent of voting rights

* The delivery-payment of the new shares is planned for April 7

Source text: bit.ly/1EXpLT2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9270 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.