March 31 (Reuters) - Italeaf Spa :

* FY 2014 EBITDA 17.7 million euros ($19.07 million) versus loss 124,893 euros year ago

* FY 2014 sales and services revenue 96.2 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Says board of directors proposed a 2014 dividend of 0.08 euro per share, corresponding to a total amount of about 1.2 million euros

