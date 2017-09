BRIEF-Brighter FY 2014 operating revenue increases to SEK 1.8 million

March 31 (Reuters) - Brighter publ AB :

* FY operating revenue 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($208,500) versus 0.9 million crowns year ago

* FY operating profit loss 22.4 million crowns versus loss sek 2.4 million year ago

* H2 operating revenue 1.0 million crowns versus 0.9 million crowns year ago

* H2 operating loss 18.9 million versus 0.6 million crowns year ago

* Says board of directors and CEO propose that no dividend be paid for financial year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6331 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)