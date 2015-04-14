FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-MailUp FY 2014 net result swings to profit of 68,472 euros
April 14, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-MailUp FY 2014 net result swings to profit of 68,472 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects FY net profit figure to 68,472 euros from 11,000 euros in headline and in the third bullet. Company corrected its own statement.)

March 31 (Reuters) - MailUp SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 9 million euros ($9.7 million), up 26 percent year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 834,000 euros versus 511,000 euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 68,472 euros versus a loss of 66,000 euros a year ago

* At Dec. 31, 2014 client base up 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Original statement text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9276 euros Gdynia Newsroom

