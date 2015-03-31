BRIEF-SMS to issue up to 9,000 series AK bonds

March 31 (Reuters) - SMS Kredyt Holding SA :
* Said on Monday it resolved to issue no less than 3,000 and no more than 9,000 series AK bonds with maturity of three years and nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($264) per bond
* Issue of new series AK bonds will take place via public offer
* Issue will be conducted if threshold of 3,000 subscribed for bonds is achieved
* Proceeds from bonds will be used for financing current operations
