BRIEF-Merlin buys office building and warehouse for 57.9 mln euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Monday that it has acquired an office building and a logistics warehouse for an aggregate amount of 57.9 million euros ($62.3 million)

* The office building, located in Madrid, in the downtown Alcala street, has a gross leaseable area (GLA) of 9,315 sqm and is fully let to the Ministry of Justice

* The logistics warehouse is located in the Logistics Transport Centre in Coslada, Madrid, let under a long-term lease to Azkar

Source text: bit.ly/1CGrqiE

