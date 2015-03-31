BUZZ-Nanoco: share placement at 24.3 pct discount

** Quantum dots manufacturer Nanoco Group falls as much as 15 pct in early trading

** The company announced placing of shares at a price of 105p each, a discount of 24.3 pct to its closing share price on Monday

** Nanoco would raise gross proceeds of 20 mln pounds. The funds will used for further research and development of Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dots to help commercial the technology in all target markets - display, lighting, solar and bio-imaging

** The company confirms its intention to apply for admission to listing of shares on the LSE’s main market and intended cancellation on the AIM market