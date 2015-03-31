FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Nanoco: share placement at 24.3 pct discount
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 31, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Nanoco: share placement at 24.3 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Quantum dots manufacturer Nanoco Group falls as much as 15 pct in early trading

** The company announced placing of shares at a price of 105p each, a discount of 24.3 pct to its closing share price on Monday

** Nanoco would raise gross proceeds of 20 mln pounds. The funds will used for further research and development of Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dots to help commercial the technology in all target markets - display, lighting, solar and bio-imaging

** The company confirms its intention to apply for admission to listing of shares on the LSE’s main market and intended cancellation on the AIM market

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.