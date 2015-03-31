FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Primi sui Motori FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million euros, announces 2015-2017 industrial plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 31, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Primi sui Motori FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million euros, announces 2015-2017 industrial plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 15 million euros ($16.2 million)

* FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA of 0.7 million euros

* FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million euros

* Proposes free capital increase through conversion of premium reserves available to share capital of up to 1,735,286 shares, to be realized by assigning to shareholders of 1 new share for every share held

* Approves industrial plan 2015-2017 with focus on optimization of business model, growth of the subsidiaries and external growth

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9282 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.