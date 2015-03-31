BRIEF-Retelit sees 2015 EBITDA of EUR 9 mln-10 mln under 2015-2019 industrial plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA (Retelit) :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors approved industrial plan for 2015- 2019

* The objectives of industrial plan are consolidation and development of the wholesale market of telecommunications services; development of connectivity and value added services (VAS) for the corporate market and public administration; data centre and cloud services development; and continuity on the submarine cable AAE-1 project

* Under the objectives, the company expects to report in 2019 revenue of 70 million euros ($75.2 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros

* For 2015 the company expects to report revenue between 39 million euros and 41 million euros and EBITDA of 9 million euros to 10 million euros

* Cumulated investments under 2015-2019 investment plan at 114 million euros

