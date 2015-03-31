New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2021
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.583
Reoffer yield 0.195 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)& AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN and Covered Bond Programme
