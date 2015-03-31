FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 09, 2021

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.583

Reoffer yield 0.195 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, CA-CIB, DZ Bank, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)& AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN and Covered Bond Programme

ISIN DE000HV2AMG3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

