New Issue-CDP prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond
March 31, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-CDP prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 09, 2025

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.889

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Mediobanca, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

