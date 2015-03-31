New Issue-CDP prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2025
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.889
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Mediobanca, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
