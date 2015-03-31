New Issue-Scentre prices 400 mln stg 2022 bond

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scentre Management Limited

(Scentre)

Guarantor Scentre Group Limited

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date April 8,2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.723

Reoffer price 99.723

Reoffer yield 2.404 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date April 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP & DB (B&D)

Ratings A1 (stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing ASX Listing

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS1215153930

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)