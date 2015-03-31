BRIEF-Akka Technologies FY net income falls to 27.2 mln euros; 2018 targets confirmed

March 31 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA :

* Reports full year net income of 27.2 million euros ($29.20 million) versus 30.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.50 euro per share

* Full year revenue is 885.6 million euros, up 0.9 pct

* Sees organic sales growth in 2015

* Sees improved margins in 2015

* Sees organic sales growth in 2015

* Sees improved margins in 2015

* Confirms 2018 targets of revenues of 1.2 billion euros, current operating income of 100 million euros and current operation margin of between 8 pct and 10 pct