FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Cencorp: extension of overdraft facility and loan periods of convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 1, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Cencorp: extension of overdraft facility and loan periods of convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add “Said on Tuesday” in first bullet point)

April 1 (Reuters) - Cencorp Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday the company had agreed with Danske Bank Plc on extending the overdraft facility of 0.95 million euros ($1.02 million) available to the company until Sept. 30, 2015

* The export credit limit and the bank guarantee limit have expired

* Said had agreed with Savcor Group Oy on extending the loan period of a convertible bond of about 0.364 million euros until Sept. 30, with SCI Invest Oy on extending the loan period of a convertible bond of about 0.746 million euros until Sept. 30, and with Savcor Invest B.V. on extending the loan period of a loan of 1.0 million euros until Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9270 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.