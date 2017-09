April 1(Reuters) - Olidata SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 EBITDA of 4.3 million euros ($4.64 million), versus 1.6 million euros in 2013

* Full year 2014 production value is 45.9 million euros, versus 32.8 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 net profit is 1.3 million euros versus 2.0 million euros a year ago, above the amount of 260,000 euros previously expected by the board of directors

