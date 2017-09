April 1 (Reuters) - Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired 796 shares representing 39.02 percent stake in Huckleberry Studio Sp. z o.o., for 397,750 zlotys ($25,900)

* Huckleberry Studio Sp. z o.o. is a developer of computer games and currently is working on new internet game ‘Edengrad’, which premiere is scheduled for end of 2015

