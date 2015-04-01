FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aap Implantate reports FY EBITDA at EUR 2.3 mln, 69 pct down
April 1, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate reports FY EBITDA at EUR 2.3 mln, 69 pct down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 2.3 million euros ($2.48 million) (FY 2013: 7.4 million euros)

* Said EBIT improved by 95 pct from -2.1 million euros in financial year 2013 to -0.1 million euros in FY 2014

* Said sees FY 2015 sales growth to a value of between 33 million euros and 35 million euros

* Said sees FY 2015 EBITDA of between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros

* Said sees Q1 sales of between 6.5 million euros and 7.0 million euros

* Said sees Q1 EBITDA of between -0.5 million euros and 0.1 million euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
