BRIEF-aap Implantate reports FY EBITDA at EUR 2.3 mln, 69 pct down

April 1(Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 2.3 million euros ($2.48 million) (FY 2013: 7.4 million euros)

* Said EBIT improved by 95 pct from -2.1 million euros in financial year 2013 to -0.1 million euros in FY 2014

* Said sees FY 2015 sales growth to a value of between 33 million euros and 35 million euros

* Said sees FY 2015 EBITDA of between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros

* Said sees Q1 sales of between 6.5 million euros and 7.0 million euros

* Said sees Q1 EBITDA of between -0.5 million euros and 0.1 million euros

