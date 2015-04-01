BRIEF- Orco Property Group FY net loss attributable to owners narrows to 23.6 mln euros

April 1 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday net loss attributable to the owners of the company amounts to 23.6 million euros ($25.42 million) in 2014 compared to a loss of 227.0 million euros in 2013

* Revenue increased from 66.9 million euros in 2013 to 75.2 million euros in 2014 (up 12.4 pct y-o-y)

* EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) per share decreased from 1.92 euro as of December 2013 down to 0.67 euro as of December 2014

