BRIEF-Eurotel narrows sales network after T-Mobile Polska withdrawal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurotel narrows sales network after T-Mobile Polska withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) - Eurotel SA :

* Said on Tuesday that T-Mobile Polska SA has withdrawn its authorisation for 21 authorised selling points run by Eurotel

* The notice period is 3 months, until the end of June 2015

* Reduction of the rest of the sales network is subject to the negotiations with T-Mobile Polska

* The process of reduction of the sales network covers all networks operating in the T-Mobile Polska and its greatest intensification will take place in Q2 and will continue until the end of 2015

* As a consequence the company expects lower revenues and a reduction in operating costs

* T-Mobile Polska SA is an unit of Deutsche Telekom AG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
