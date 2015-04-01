BRIEF-Eurotel narrows sales network after T-Mobile Polska withdrawal

April 1(Reuters) - Eurotel SA :
* Said on Tuesday that T-Mobile Polska SA has withdrawn its authorisation for 21 authorised selling points run by Eurotel
* The notice period is 3 months, until the end of June 2015
* Reduction of the rest of the sales network is subject to the negotiations with T-Mobile Polska
* The process of reduction of the sales network covers all networks operating in the T-Mobile Polska and its greatest intensification will take place in Q2 and will continue until the end of 2015
* As a consequence the company expects lower revenues and a reduction in operating costs
* T-Mobile Polska SA is an unit of Deutsche Telekom AG
