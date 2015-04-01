FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPO SA plans reverse merger with Florida Investments Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - IPO SA (Clean Technologies SA) :

* Said on Tuesday that it plans reverse merger transaction with Florida Investments Corp, based in Tampa, US

* Extraordinary shareholders meeting resolved to change company’s name to Florida Investments SA, on March 30

* On next extraordinary meeting shareholder will resolve upon issue of new shares to shareholders of Florida Investments Corp, under the reverse merger transaction

* As a result of transaction, Florida Investments Corp, via company under new name of Florida Investments SA, will be listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* The reverse merger is expected to be completed in next few weeks

* Florida Investments Corp is a real estate investment company

* Plans to extend its operations to real estate market in Florida, US

