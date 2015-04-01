FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistula Group to reorganize its jewellery business
April 1, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vistula Group to reorganize its jewellery business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit W.Kruk SA resolved to raises its capital and offer all new shares to the company

* W.KRUK SA will raise its capital to 200 million zlotys from 100,000 zlotys via issue of 19,990,000 series B shares

* Vistula Group will subscribe for all shares offered by W.Kruk SA and pay for them via contribution in-kind

* Contribution in-kind will consist of its unit active in jewellery business, and worth 275.5 million zlotys ($72.8 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7829 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

