BRIEF- EMC Instytut Medyczny plans 48 million zlotys capital increase

* Said on Tuesday its shareholders approved share capital increase by 48 million zlotys ($12.7 million) via issuance of 1,265,822 series I shares with nominal value of 4 zlotys

* The new shares will be offered in a private placement to CareUp B.V. and PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych BIS 2 (managed by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA) at a subscription price of 15.80 per share

* CareUp B.V. will subscribe to 940,698 series I shares and PZU FIZ AN BIS 2 will subscribe 325,124 series I shares

* Additionally, its shareholders resolved to cover FY 2014 loss of 2.9 million zlotys with profits of previous years

