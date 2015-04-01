FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- EMC Instytut Medyczny plans 48 million zlotys capital increase
April 1, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- EMC Instytut Medyczny plans 48 million zlotys capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Said on Tuesday its shareholders approved share capital increase by 48 million zlotys ($12.7 million) via issuance of 1,265,822 series I shares with nominal value of 4 zlotys

* The new shares will be offered in a private placement to CareUp B.V. and PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych BIS 2 (managed by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA) at a subscription price of 15.80 per share

* CareUp B.V. will subscribe to 940,698 series I shares and PZU FIZ AN BIS 2 will subscribe 325,124 series I shares

* Additionally, its shareholders resolved to cover FY 2014 loss of 2.9 million zlotys with profits of previous years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7828 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

