BRIEF-Sygnity plans to start shares buy back program

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders’ meeting approved allocation of FY 2014 net profit of 12.5 million zlotys to capital reserves
* The amount of 6.2 million zlotys will be allocated to supplementary capital and 6.2 million zlotys to capital reserve, created to start shares buy back program
* Shareholders authorised the company’s management board to start share repurchase program for a maximum value of up to capital reserve created for this purpose
* Shares can be bought back until March 31, 2016 at a maximum unit price of 100 zlotys per share
