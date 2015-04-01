BRIEF-Sygnity plans to start shares buy back program

April 1(Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders’ meeting approved allocation of FY 2014 net profit of 12.5 million zlotys to capital reserves

* The amount of 6.2 million zlotys will be allocated to supplementary capital and 6.2 million zlotys to capital reserve, created to start shares buy back program

* Shareholders authorised the company’s management board to start share repurchase program for a maximum value of up to capital reserve created for this purpose

* Shares can be bought back until March 31, 2016 at a maximum unit price of 100 zlotys per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: