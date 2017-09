April 1(Reuters) - Beluga NV :

* Reported on Tuesday a FY consolidated net loss group share of 2.3 million euros ($2.47 million) versus a loss of 0.4 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue of 49,000 euros versus 271,000 euros last year

* FY operating loss of 2.2 million euros versus a loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* To propose to the shareholders not to distribute a dividend for FY 2014

