FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CPI PROPERTY GROUP FY net rental income up 24 pct at 187 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CPI PROPERTY GROUP FY net rental income up 24 pct at 187 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP :

* Said on Tuesday net rental income grew significantly by 24 pct to 187 million euros ($200.71 million) in 2014 (2013: 151 million euros)

* Said pro forma net profit for FY 2014 amounted to 135 million euros compared to 107 million euros in 2013

* All figures relate to pro forma presentation of income statement and balance sheet of company as if CPI PROPERTY GROUP and Czech Property Investments, a.s. were combined as at Jan. 1, 2013

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9317 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.