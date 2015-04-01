BRIEF-CPI PROPERTY GROUP FY net rental income up 24 pct at 187 mln euros

April 1(Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP :

* Said on Tuesday net rental income grew significantly by 24 pct to 187 million euros ($200.71 million) in 2014 (2013: 151 million euros)

* Said pro forma net profit for FY 2014 amounted to 135 million euros compared to 107 million euros in 2013

* All figures relate to pro forma presentation of income statement and balance sheet of company as if CPI PROPERTY GROUP and Czech Property Investments, a.s. were combined as at Jan. 1, 2013

