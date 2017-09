April 1 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S

* FY 2014/2015 revenue 854.7 million Danish crowns ($123.52 million) versus 330.7 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014/2015 EBIT 12.3 million crowns versus 10.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no dividend

* Management anticipates positive results of about 40 million crowns before tax, excluding discontinuing activities, for the 2015/16 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9194 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)