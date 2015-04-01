CORRECTED-EU regulators say HSH guarantee estimates are part of approved package

(Makes clear bank is not receiving additional state guarantee)

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - German lender HSH Nordbank’s estimated use of 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) of state guarantees from 2019 to 2025 does not need EU regulatory approval as it is part of measures already agreed with the European Commission, the Commission said on Wednesday.

“The announcement made today has no further state aid implications as it is fully covered under the measures already approved either in 2011 or temporarily in 2013,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

She said a 2013 investigation into a 10-billion-euro risk shield and 3-billion-euro recapitalisation provided by the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein is still ongoing.