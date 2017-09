April 1(Reuters) - Voltayr-prom OJSC :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.77 billion roubles ($65.33 million) versus 4.44 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net loss to RAS of 1.1 billion roubles versus loss of 81.6 million year ago

