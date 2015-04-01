Sika says takeover board rules on Saint-Gobain

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals group Sika said on Wednesday the local takeover board had given a ruling on a “back-door” takeover by French building materials group Saint-Gobain.

Sika said the board had ruled that an “opting out” clause was applicable to Saint-Gobain’s offer and the transaction did not trigger an obligation to present a mandatory bid for the whole company.

Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of the Swiss company’s voting rights, enough for control provided the voting rights are transferable. (Editing by David Holmes)