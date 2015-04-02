FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baltika AS plans share capital increase
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 2, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baltika AS plans share capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) - Baltika AS :

* Says its AGM to be held on April 27 will consider approval of the share option program and conditional increase of the share capital

* Plans to increase conditionally its share capital by issuing additionally up to 1 million shares with the nominal value of 0.20 euros and with the issuance price of 0.20 euros per share

* Plans to increase the share capital by executing the share option program

* Each share option grants its owner the right to acquire 1 share of the Company

* The Management Board of the company may increase the share capital up to 200,000 euros ($215,400) and the new share capital may be up to 8,358,970 euros

* Should full amount of new shares be issued based on prior decisions on conditional share capital; the new share capital may be up to 10,028,970 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9285 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.