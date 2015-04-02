BRIEF-Baltika AS plans share capital increase

April 2(Reuters) - Baltika AS :

* Says its AGM to be held on April 27 will consider approval of the share option program and conditional increase of the share capital

* Plans to increase conditionally its share capital by issuing additionally up to 1 million shares with the nominal value of 0.20 euros and with the issuance price of 0.20 euros per share

* Plans to increase the share capital by executing the share option program

* Each share option grants its owner the right to acquire 1 share of the Company

* The Management Board of the company may increase the share capital up to 200,000 euros ($215,400) and the new share capital may be up to 8,358,970 euros

* Should full amount of new shares be issued based on prior decisions on conditional share capital; the new share capital may be up to 10,028,970 euros

