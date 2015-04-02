BRIEF-Creval Group and Cerved Group finalise agreement for strategic alliance in management of NPLs

April 2(Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA and Credito Valtellinese :

* Said on Wednesday that Credito Valtellinese Sc (Creval), parent company of the Credito Valtellinese Banking Group (Creval Group), and Cerved Information Solutions SpA (Cerved Group), via its subsidiary Cerved Credit Management Group Srl (CCMG), finalised an agreement for the development of a long term industrial partnership for the management of non-performing loans (NPLs)

* The sale of 100 pct of Finanziaria San Giacomo SpA (FSG), a Creval wholly owned subsidiary specialized in NPLs management of the Creval Group, to CCMG was completed for a consideration of 21.7 million euros ($23.41 million)

* At the same time, a multi-year contract was signed for the management by CCMG of the NPLs portfolio of the Creval Group (85 pct in terms of Gross Book Value)

* The exclusive servicing contract envisages the management, in outsourcing, of the more standardized and time consuming NPLs of the Creval Group as well as of future inflows

* Moreover, the agreement considers a significant activity to be performed by the servicer aimed at populating a comprehensive Loan Tape on the NPLs such as to be able to start, in the medium term, a process to divest a portion of the NPLs portfolio, in line with the objectives defined by Creval Group Industrial Plan

* Creval Group will maintain management of large ticket NPLs, as well as coordination and control of the recovery process and of the overall servicing activities

