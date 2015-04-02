FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Makarony Polskie plans to pay dividend of 0.17 zlotys per share
April 2, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Makarony Polskie plans to pay dividend of 0.17 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management board has recommended to shareholders’ meeting to allocate the FY net profit of 3.97 million zlotys ($1.05 million) partially to dividend payment and partially to capital reserve

* A total of 1.57 million zlotys will be distributed as dividend, representing a dividend of 0.17 zlotys per share

* The remaining 2.4 million zlotys will be assigned to capital reserve

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7633 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

