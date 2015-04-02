BRIEF-K2 Internet proposes dividend of 1 zloty per share

April 2(Reuters) - K2 Internet SA :

* Announced on Wednesday that its management board has recommended to shareholders’ meeting to allocate a total of 2.5 million zlotys ($665,744) to distribute dividends (equal to a dividend of 1 zloty per share)

* Said on Wednesday dividend payment would be made from capital reserve, created from previous years

* Additionally it recommends to cover the FY 2013 net loss of 1.9 million zlotys, FY 2014 net loss of 46,378 zlotys and net loss from previous years of 568,182 zlotys from capital reserves

