BRIEF-Groclin unit acquires assets for 51 million zlotys

April 2(Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its subsidiary KABEL-TECHNIK-POLSKA Spolka z o.o. has acquired trademarks from MARKETING INTER GROCLIN AUTO Spolka Akcyjna Spolka Jawna

* Deal value was set at 51 million zlotys ($13.60 million)

* Additionally the company has sold a part of its operations and assets for production of electrical bundles to KABEL-TECHNIK-POLSKA Spolka z o.o. for 15 million zlotys

* MARKETING INTER GROCLIN AUTO Spolka Akcyjna Spolka Jawna was a 69 pct-owned unit of KABEL-TECHNIK-POLSKA Spolka z o.o.

