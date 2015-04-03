FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp approves up to 50 mln euro bond issue
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp approves up to 50 mln euro bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3(Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp :

* Reported on Thursday that its Supervisory Council has approved issue of secured, callable, fixed rate bonds (the Bonds)

* Says will raise up to 50 million euros ($54.40 million) from the issuance of the Bonds

* Nominal value of the Bonds will be 100,000 euros

* The Bonds will carry interest at a fixed rate, which shall not be higher than 8 pct per annum

* Issue of the first tranche of the Bonds is expected to take place in April or May

* Final redemption of the Bonds will occur in five years after the issue date of the first tranche of the Bonds

Source text: bit.ly/1GmKB27

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9192 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.