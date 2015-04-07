New Issue- Volkswagen prices dual tranche deal

April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp

ISIN XS1216646825

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.938

Yield 0.76 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1216647716

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

