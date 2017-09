April 7 (Reuters) - Burelle SA :

* FY net income group share of 134.0 million euros ($145.3 million) versus 110.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 8 euros per share

* Sees progression in 2015 consolidated results

* Says Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA sets target of achieving revenue of 7 billion euros by 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)