April 27 (Reuters) - Hurriyet Gazetecilik :

* Said on Friday has set swap ratio at 3.2514113 for one Dogan Gazetecilik share

* Said merger ratio to be 61.78656 percent

* To increase capital by 341 million lira ($125.32 million) to allocate to Dogan Gazetecilik shareholders

