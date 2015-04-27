BRIEF-Poligrafica S. Faustino shareholders approve increased voting rights

April 27(Reuters) - Poligrafica S. Faustino SpA :

* Said on Friday that the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved increased voting rights

* The amendment gives two votes per share to shareholders with the right to vote that own shares for a continuous period of at least of 24 months

* The proposal to amend the By-laws was approved by the affirmative vote of 100 pct of the share capital represented at the Meeting, corresponding to 45.0678 pct of the share capital

