April 27 (Reuters) - Spir Communication SA :

* Announced on Friday a Q1 revenue of 103.8 million euros ($112.84 million), down 4.4 percent versus year ago (108.6 million euros in Q1 2014)

* Sees H1 2015 operating income and net income higher than in H1 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1JuLhpa

Further company coverage: