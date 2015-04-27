FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stylepit continues analysis of options; keeps 2014/15 outlook
April 27, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stylepit continues analysis of options; keeps 2014/15 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Stylepit A/S :

* Said on Friday, that the company’s analysis of strategic and structural options for increasing revenue and earnings continues

* Said no decision on entering into particular transaction had been made, and that there is no guarantee that Stylepit will enter into such transaction in the future

* Said still sees 2014/15 net sales to decline 20 pct to 380 million Danish crowns ($55.38 million) and EBITDA loss to be 28 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.8613 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

