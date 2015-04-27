FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane FY 2014 net loss widens to EUR 7.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27(Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 EBITDA of 7.9 million euros ($8.59 million) versus 10.5 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue of 37.2 million euros versus 39.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 7.9 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago

* Said the trend of the first months of 2015 is in line with the expectations of the Business Plan 2015- 2019

* Sees for 2015, achieving revenue in a range between 39 million euros and 41 million euros and EBITDA of between 9 million euros and 10 million euros

$1 = 0.9200 euros Gdynia Newsroom

