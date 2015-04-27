FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY profit before tax rises to EUR 3.1 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY profit before tax rises to EUR 3.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Sunday proposed dividend of 0.70 euros per share for FY 2014

* FY profit before tax grew by 1.7 million euros to 3.1 million euros ($3 million)

* Said preliminary Q1 profit before tax increased to more than 2 million euros

* Said is confident that medium-term earnings guidance which envisages pre-tax profit for 2016 between 4 million euros and 4.5 million euros, can already be achieved in FY 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9195 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.