BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY profit before tax rises to EUR 3.1 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Sunday proposed dividend of 0.70 euros per share for FY 2014

* FY profit before tax grew by 1.7 million euros to 3.1 million euros ($3 million)

* Said preliminary Q1 profit before tax increased to more than 2 million euros

* Said is confident that medium-term earnings guidance which envisages pre-tax profit for 2016 between 4 million euros and 4.5 million euros, can already be achieved in FY 2015

