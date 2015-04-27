FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitestone Capital interested 30 mln zlotys investment in Hawe
April 27, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Whitestone Capital interested 30 mln zlotys investment in Hawe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Said on Sunday that it received a declaration of intention to take up shares of the new issue from Whitestone Capital SA (Whitestone)

* Whitestone said that it is willing to acquire new shares of the company for a total issue price of 30 million zlotys ($8.1 million)

* The conditions for the investment are, among others, Hawe’s management’s consent for the capital increase as well as completion of the management buyout agreed between Hawe, Whitestone and Hawe’s management board

$1 = 3.7108 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

